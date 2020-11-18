Kaweah Delta reports increase in COVID hospitalizations, offers info on testing locations

A press release from Kaweah Delta

As the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to rise, Kaweah Delta has increased the number of locations where it is offering rapid testing and is asking the community to keep safety at the top of mind if gathering for the holidays.

“Unfortunately, just as we are seeing an uptick in statewide numbers, we are also seeing more patients coming to Kaweah Delta who are testing positive for the virus,” said Gary Herbst, Kaweah Delta’s Chief Executive Officer.

While on Monday, Nov. 16, Kaweah Delta reported 43 COVID-19 admissions, the number had dropped slightly to 37 patients on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Overall, the Medical Center’s COVID-19 numbers are nearly double what they have been in recent weeks. On Oct. 6, Kaweah Delta’s COVID-19 inpatient number had dropped to 19 patients, the lowest number of cases since the hospital cared for a high of 91 patients on July 25. Also on Monday, Nov. 16, the hospital reported its first instance of a person testing positive for influenza and COVID-19.

“A lot of these cases are the result of family and church gatherings. We know that people want to gather with their loved ones, but we all just need to remember that if we do, there is potential to hurt those who we love,” said Keri Noeske, Kaweah Delta’s Chief Nursing Officer, noting that the highest percentage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since March has been people ages 70-79 (18.5 percent), followed by people ages 50-59 (17.6 percent) and 60-69 (17.6 percent), and 80+ (16 percent). “We have to keep doing all the things that we have learned will help prevent the spread of COVID – wearing masks, social distancing, and washing our hands.”

Kaweah Delta offers rapid COVID-19 testing for people whether or not they have symptoms at a number of locations. Individuals should schedule an appointment by calling the phone numbers below:

Exeter Health Clinic, 1014 San Juan Ave.

Open: Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call: 559-624-4110

Lindsay Health Clinic, 839 Rd 214

Open: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Effective Saturday, Dec. 5, the clinic will be open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call: 559-624-4110

Dinuba Health Clinic, 355 Monte Vista Drive

Open: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call: 559-624-4110

Urgent Care-Demaree, 3600 W. Flagstaff Ave., Visalia

Open: Daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call: 559-624-6800 or get in line at www.kaweahdelta.org

Urgent Care-Court, 1633 S. Court St., Visalia

Open: Daily, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Call: 559-624-6090 or get in line at www.kaweahdelta.org

Please note that Kaweah Delta’s COVID-19 Screening Hotline 559-624-4110 is experiencing extremely high call volumes due to the demand for testing; staff is being hired to address the issue and hours may be expanded.

Rapid COVID-19 Testing is also Available at:

Visalia Medical Clinic QuickCare, 5400 W. Hillsdale Ave., Visalia, CA

Testing is also available for people who are not patients of Visalia Medical Clinic, however, Visalia Medical Clinic does not accept all insurance plans. Prior to receiving services, individuals should contact VMC to ensure their insurance is accepted.

Open: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call: 559-738-7555

Sequoia Prompt Care, 1110 S. Ben Maddox Way, Ste. B, in Visalia.

SPC does not accept all insurance plans. Prior to receiving services, individuals should contact SPC to ensure their insurance is accepted.

Open: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Call: 559-624-4800

Kaweah Delta shares COVID-19 information and regular updates with the community on its website at www.kaweahdelta.org/COVID19 and on its social media accounts.