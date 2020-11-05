Visalia Fox Theatre running $10,000 donation campaign

The Visalia Fox Theatre announced today that a generous donor has agreed to match every dollar donated up to $10,000 between now and November 15. This gives the theatre the opportunity to raise a total of $20,000 as we enter the eighth month of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year has been most challenging, and it’s not over,” said Vikky Escobedo, Executive Director of The Fox. “We’re following state and federal health guidelines because the safety of our patrons is our top priority. But that also means business is running dangerously low. Any and all donations aren’t just appreciated – they’re critical to the future of The Fox.”

To donate, please visit foxvisalia.org/donate – please consider setting up monthly recurring donations. Every donation goes toward keeping the oldest operating theatre in the South Valley going.