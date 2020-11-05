Tulare County Library opens with lobby service

Tulare County Library opens the doors and expands Pick Up services to Lobby service. Lobby service began September 29 at the Visalia Branch Library with services at all other branches, except Terra Bella, beginning the week of October 26. The Library is happy to bring back in person services following the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy and guidance from Tulare County Public Health.

Lobby service includes:

Public internet computer access with 30 minutes sessions

Print services including printing, copying, and faxing

Self-checkout of requested books and materials

New and replacement library cards.

The following remain unavailable for the safety of community and staff:

Browsing the collections

Public restrooms and drinking fountains

Indoor programs and gatherings

In Visalia, patrons are invited to come to the Library for a short visit Tuesday through Friday from 1 pm to 5 pm. Library Pick Up continues Tuesday through Friday, 10 am to 12 pm. During Lobby hours, patrons enter the Library to pick up their items without needing to arrange a time. Due to limited space, the Visalia Branch Library can accommodate up to 10 patrons in the Lobby at a time.

Branches with Lobby services allow up to two patrons at a time in the Lobby. Exceptions may be requested for parents with children or members who require assistance. Check your local branch for Lobby days and hours.

Patrons are encouraged to call, email, or use web chat for reference questions and services. In-person reference is limited to primarily searching and requesting books. Volunteer opportunities are not available at this time. Over time, as safety allows, additional services will be added.

Tulare County Library staff continues to provide a safe environment by self-screening for symptoms and wearing face masks. In addition, service areas are socially distanced, plexiglass shields are in place, high-touch surfaces are disinfected after use, and all library materials are quarantined for seven days before being checked in for future use.

Patrons must wear appropriate face masks to enter the building and maintain a minimum of six feet distance from others. Disposable masks are available when needed and hand sanitizer is available for all. Please postpone your visit and use online resources if you have recently exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, recently were diagnosed or have come in contact with someone with COVID-19, or choose not to wear a mask or maintain social distance.

Tulare County Library serves all citizens of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, four book machines, and a literacy center. Call 559 713-2700 or visit our libraries during lobby services or virtually at www.tularecountylibrary.org. Check out what’s happening at www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary, on your branch’s Facebook page, Instagram @tularecountylib, and Twitter twitter.com/TulareCountyLib.