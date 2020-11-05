Fresno Pacific University freezes undergraduate admission for 2021-22

Students pursuing bachelor’s degrees at Fresno Pacific University will see no increase in tuition for 2021-2022.

The tuition freeze is in effect for all students in traditional undergraduate programs as well as adults in the bachelor’s degree completion programs, and applies at all five FPU campuses: Merced, North Fresno, the main campus in Southeast Fresno, Visalia and Bakersfield. Tuition in graduate programs, including Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary, will rise a modest 2.99%.

This means traditional undergraduate tuition will remain at $32,954, among the lowest for a Christian college or university in California. Degree completion and graduate tuition varies by program.

“The institution recognizes the many hardships Valley communities have faced in 2020 and we believe keeping tuition flat for the next year will encourage students to pursue higher education in as affordable a manner as possible,” said Jon Endicott, vice president for enrollment management and student services.

FPU has a long-time commitment to making a high-quality education accessible to Valley students and their families. Sixty seven percent of students enrolled at Fresno Pacific come from families earning less than $40,000 per year and 49% are the first in their families to attend a four-year university. Some 45% identify as Latinx and all students, no matter their background or income share the Valley’s highest graduation rate of 53% in four years.

The university offers $29 million in institutional financial aid each year, covering 98% of students. Four-year graduation guarantees are available to qualified traditional undergraduates with two-year guarantees for qualified transfer and degree completion students.

“We invest in our students because by providing a hope and a future for them, we do the same for the entire Valley,” Endicott said. “In business, education, psychology, social work, ministry and many other professions, our 4,000 students tend to stay close to home and become leaders in their communities.

While FPU keeps its focus local, its work is honored nationally. U.S. News & World Report placed the university at number three in the social mobility category and at 27 in best values among Regional Universities—West in its 2021 Best Colleges rankings. Washington Monthly affirmed the best value message, ranking FPU at 35 on its list. Fresno Pacific is also the most ethnically diverse Christian school in California: christianuniversitiesonline.org/diversity-christian-universities/