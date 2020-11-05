2020 Virtual Wine and Wags Dinner & Auction is Friday, December 11th

Wine and Wags is our biggest fundraiser of the year! For this year’s event we’re offering a Drive-Thru Pickup dinner from Strings Italian Café as well as an online auction. The live stream virtual event starts at 6:00pm & the auction closes at 8:30pm.

To register for the auction and buy dinner tickets text “VOSPCA” to 762-78 or visit www.vospca.givesmart.com.

This new style of event comes with a new motto, Fetch. Sit. Stay! Here’s what that means…

Fetch: Pickup your dinner and tote bag filled with party supplies and your choice of a bottle of wine or beer from local wineries and breweries.

Sit: Arrive at home and log into our event webpage via text!

Stay: Sit back, relax and start the bidding! During the event tune into the live broadcast to see a recap of some of our most heartwarming rescue stories.

At the end of the night you can pay for your items online OR pay with check or cash at item pickup on Monday or Tuesday (December 14th or 15th) between 10:00am and 5:30pm at our Adoption Center, 9800 Camp Dr. in Visalia.

This event may look different but we are confident in our ability to continue the same fundraising successes with the support and generosity from donors, community members and sponsorships from local businesses, wineries and breweries.

Valley Oak SPCA is a 501c(3) non-profit No Kill Animal Rescue Center and Veterinary Clinic based in Visalia, CA. Our mission is to provide shelter, adoption services, veterinary care and community education to eliminate the suffering of companion animals.

Each year Valley Oak SPCA provides food, care, and medical treatment to thousands of homeless and unwanted dogs, puppies, cats and kittens. Your sponsorship helps us give these animals another chance to live happy, healthy lives. Our team spends an enormous amount of time and money providing medical help, treatment, spay and neuter surgeries and life-saving procedures to abandoned, injured, abused and neglected animals. We rehabilitate these pets and help them on their journey to a new home.

Please email our Events Coordinator Matthew Davis at [email protected] to find out how you can help us save more lives.

Rescue. Adopt. Repeat.

Lydia House

Executive Director