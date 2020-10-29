A letter to the Editor from Steve Pendleton

Recently Mooney Blvd was afflicted by another visitation by Trump motorists. The most annoying we now call mothertrucks. They’re huge, have never seen the inside of a farm field, and are festooned with all kinds of flags. I haven’t seen any swastikas, but American flags are much in evidence especially draped over exhaust pipes.

I think psychologists would have a field day with these drivers. They must be elderly, white and have lousy eyesight-you have only to look at the number of people they have hit. (I am not making this up, it nearly happened to me). This behavior could be pardoned as infantile if it weren’t so dangerous. But it really only mirrors the behavior of their hero.

And we must not forget the purpose of these displays-intimidation. You can display your so called patriotism by waving the flag in front of your house. But who knows what you have hidden in the back seats of your truck?

We must not forget that most of the fatalities that have come from recent city unrest have come from the lunatic white nationalist element. By their actions the mothertruckers place themselves squarely in this group. I’ve got news for you. Come voting day real Americans are going to vote the racists out of power. You can go back to your cross burnings, but stay the hell off our streets.