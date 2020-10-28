Back in the day, as the saying goes, when we were actually in print, my wife, The Chief, used to pen a column called “Political Fix.” I remain convinced it was the best feature of the paper. She has abstained from that effort, largely because we have been shifted to an online presence, but I’ve been arguing for her to resurrect the column and return it to its former greatness. Although she has so far demurred, she had many hundreds of readers, followers. She used to make well-researched, tongue-in-cheek observations. She also used to make solid election predictions. Catherine is brilliant.

Now, the Valley Voice will never–and never will, at least under our leadership–endorse candidates. We can’t, and then hope to report properly on any election. Therefore, this is NOT an article.

What follows are my own, personal, viewpoints on two local races that I think might be incredibly impactful on our collective future. What follows is not the editorial stance of this newspaper. It’s my stance, alone.

I’m just going to write about what I’ve witnessed first-hand. And I’ll bust it down, easy, by contest.

Vote for Steve Harrell and Drew Phelps.

I think I first interviewed Carlton Jones, via telephone, in 2014. Having had but sparse previous journalism/interviewing experience, I initially landed on Jones’ side. I was filled with hope for who would become Tulare’s first Black mayor.

Then Tony Maldonado and I sat in during all manner of city council meetings.

While we sat there Jones in short order dishonored himself as a city councilmember, as a mayor and as a man. The disgrace was continuous and nauseating. Not to mention he cost his city who knows how much in ransom to his nonsense. Then he had to quit being mayor. Because–incredibly–he finally went along with the tide and voted himself out.

Harrell, on the other hand, has been measured. Not a bad thing if you’re charging someone with the accuracy of your hospital board meeting minutes. Again, Tony and I have sat through enough meetings to see that, as secretary, Harrell is conscientious. Tedious as they remain, he amends the minutes down to the minutiae. This means he respects the task and takes it seriously.

Contrast this with Jones’ behavior lo these many years. There are too many lowly instances to list. Suffice it to say that, just recently, Jones admitted to tearing down his opponent’s signage. He only takes himself seriously.

As does Devon Mathis–who couldn’t be bothered to help Tulare’s lone hospital by requesting a JLAC audit during the dark days of HCCA’s administration.

The question is this: How many deaths, during the hospital’s possibly sub-standard care under HCCA and during its eventual closure, is Mathis conceivably complicit in?

As you ponder that, ponder as well his accomplishments. I can’t think of a single tangible thing Mathis has brought his constituents in six years–except one, an anti-dumping bill.

I have to believe differently of Drew Phelps.

He certainly cannot do worse than Mathis has. Plus, I believe him to be a man of honor. Something Mathis clearly is not.

Yes, I can hear you–“But Mathis is not only a veteran, he wears the Purple Heart.” And, yes, I laud him for his service. So I ask you: In his time as assemblyman, what have his military service and Purple Heart brought home to his district? Exactly nothing.

Vote for Steve Harrell and Drew Phelps.