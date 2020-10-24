I am a lifelong Republican but come November 3rd, I am casting my vote for Drew Phelps for State Assembly. I don’t recall ever voting for a Democrat before, but this time it is an easy choice to make. Drew Phelps is bright and articulate, and he understands how to get legislation passed, legislation that will serve in the best interest of our District. Devon Mathis has been a do-nothing assemblyman starting from his first day in office. Efforts to get him involved in saving our hospital were denied. One can safely assume that his refusal to assist the Citizens for Hospital Accountability was related to his acceptance of a large sum of money from HCCA. During this same period of time, Drew Phelps worked diligently as an integral part of the Citizens for Hospital Accountability to rid our hospital of its corrupt management.

Devon Mathis often mentions that he is a veteran. As someone who served in the United States Army, I have a tremendous amount of respect for my fellow veterans. However, being a veteran does not give us a right to be ineffective at the taxpayers’ expense. After six years with no significant accomplishments for our district, Mathis needs to go. Vote for Drew Phelps, Assembly District 26.

Bill Postlewaite, Retired Tulare City School District Superintendent