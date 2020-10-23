Getting Tulare County to the State’s Red Tier

A Press Release from the City of Visalia
How can Tulare County get to the next level of reopening safely during this COVID-19 pandemic?
Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency shares that we can all do our part to get to the Red Tier and help reopen Tulare County.
Currently, Tulare County is in the State’s Purple Tier. Every county in California is assigned to a colored tier based on its test positivity and adjusted case rate for COVID-19.
Part of the State’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy,” being in the Purple Tier means the State has determined that COVID-19 is “widespread” in Tulare County and that “Many non-essential indoor business operations are closed.”
At a minimum, counties must remain in a tier for at least three weeks before moving forward. Data is reviewed weekly and to move forward, a county must meet the next tier’s criteria for two consecutive weeks. (Find more information from the State’s official COVID-19 website here)
If Tulare County can bring down the number of daily new COVID-19 cases and our positivity rate, we can move into the Red Tier.
How do we get there?
Get Tested – Do your part and get tested today
Anyone can get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms. It’s easy, simple and only takes 30 minutes. The more people get tested, the better.
Isolation – Cooperate and isolate
If you have tested positive for COVID-19, isolate yourself IMMEDIATELY from others. Cooperate and isolate will LOWER our case rates.
Mask Up Tulare County – Wear a face mask in public
Wearing a face mask covering significantly lowers transmission of COVID-19 and helps lower case rates, allowing Tulare County to move into a less-restrictive tier.
Social Gathering – Limit gatherings and practice distancing
Majority of COVID-19 cases in Tulare County stem from social gatherings with family and friends. If everyone limits or stops all social gatherings, it will help lower case rates.
For COVID-19 testing information, health and safety tips and the latest from the County of Tulare, visit their COVID-19 website.
This is a very helpful article too bad most in Tulare County probably won’t heed the advice given. Too many think COVID is just like the flu and they never had to wear a mask for that. They think that if they can go shopping at Walmart or Target or their local grocery store then there is no need for social distancing of any kind. Besides they know their rights and no one can tell them what they should or not be doing. They listen to the leader of their pack who says don’t worry, don’t wear a mask, attend large gatherings, COVID is all a hoax that the Dems started just to hurt his reelection chances and besides people get sick and die all the time, it is what it is just accept it, learn to live with it…..etc etc etc. Here’s hoping that enough people reading this will seek to protect not only their self but seek to protect others as well.