Getting Tulare County to the State’s Red Tier

A Press Release from the City of Visalia

How can Tulare County get to the next level of reopening safely during this COVID-19 pandemic?

Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency shares that we can all do our part to get to the Red Tier and help reopen Tulare County.

Currently, Tulare County is in the State’s Purple Tier. Every county in California is assigned to a colored tier based on its test positivity and adjusted case rate for COVID-19.

Part of the State’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy,” being in the Purple Tier means the State has determined that COVID-19 is “widespread” in Tulare County and that “Many non-essential indoor business operations are closed.”

Every county in California is assigned to a colored tier based on its test positivity and adjusted case rate for COVID-19.

At a minimum, counties must remain in a tier for at least three weeks before moving forward. Data is reviewed weekly and to move forward, a county must meet the next tier’s criteria for two consecutive weeks. (Find more information from the State’s official COVID-19 website here)

If Tulare County can bring down the number of daily new COVID-19 cases and our positivity rate, we can move into the Red Tier.

How do we get there?

Get Tested – Do your part and get tested today

Anyone can get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms. It’s easy, simple and only takes 30 minutes. The more people get tested, the better.

Isolation – Cooperate and isolate

If you have tested positive for COVID-19, isolate yourself IMMEDIATELY from others. Cooperate and isolate will LOWER our case rates.

Mask Up Tulare County – Wear a face mask in public

Wearing a face mask covering significantly lowers transmission of COVID-19 and helps lower case rates, allowing Tulare County to move into a less-restrictive tier.

Social Gathering – Limit gatherings and practice distancing

Majority of COVID-19 cases in Tulare County stem from social gatherings with family and friends. If everyone limits or stops all social gatherings, it will help lower case rates.

For COVID-19 testing information, health and safety tips and the latest from the County of Tulare, visit their COVID-19 website.