Battle of the Badges blood drive at TC Sheriff’s HQ

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux invites everyone to participate in the 19th annual South Valley Battle of the Badges Blood drive. For your convenience, a blood mobile will be at Headquarters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Blood is needed to save lives and the blood drive helps out with a friendly competition between local agencies.

“This blood drive saves the lives of those we don’t know and those we do know,” Sheriff Boudreaux said. “I encourage everyone to give blood and be sure to say you would like the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office to get credit for your donation.”

You can help.

You can also donate blood at the Central California Blood Center, at 2245 W. Caldwell Ave., Visalia, Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The blood drive is from Oct. 26 to Nov. 7.

Be sure to say you are donating blood for the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Thank you!

Blood donation takes less than one hour to complete. Donors must be in good general health, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be at least 18 years old (16 and 17 year olds must have written parental consent). Senior citizens are encouraged to donate, as there is no upper age limit. Donors should eat a good meal and drink plenty of water within four hours prior to their donation. Donors can give blood every eight weeks. Photo ID is required at donor registration.

The Central California Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products for the 30 hospitals in Tulare, Fresno, Madera, Kings and Mariposa Counties and must collect between 5,000 to 6,000 pints of blood a month to meet the needs of our Valley community.