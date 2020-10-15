Visalia Convention Center first to achieve GBAC STAR accreditation in Central Valley

The Visalia Convention Center has announced that it has been awarded the the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities. This announcement makes the Visalia Convention Center the first convention center in the Central Valley of California to be industry-accredited in outbreak and infectious diseases preparation and response.

Under the guidance of GBAC, a Division of the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA) the worldwide cleaning industry association, the Convention Center will implement the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention.

“While we have had strict health and cleanliness protocols in place, pursuing this GBAC STAR accreditation was the next step in assuring our customers and community stakeholders that we continue to have proven systems in place to maintain a clean and healthy environment and our commitment to reopen responsibly,” said Shelley Albanese, Visalia Convention Center General Manager. We want everyone to know that we are making cleanliness and sanitization our top priorities for when the Convention Center is allowed to host all events. We look forward to gathering again!

“As meeting planners look to drive market destinations to host future conventions, our city is ramping up. We continue to work hard to safely reintroduce meetings and conventions,” said Nellie Freeborn, Executive Director, Visit Visalia. “Our team along with the convention center are not only ready for the day we are able to safely welcome back meeting attendees by taking proactive steps like securing the GBAC STAR, we are also preparing for future years by continuing to sell and book events in our city as far out as 2028.”

As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR™ helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s readiness for biorisk situations. The program verifies that the Visalia Convention Center implements best practices, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness, to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.