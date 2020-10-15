Grace Lutheran Church to hold Christmas boutique event

Join us Saturday November 7, 2020 for our 27th Annual Christmas Boutique at Grace Lutheran Church. Masks will be required. We will practice safe distancing as well as following COVID 19 guidelines. Masks will be available if needed as well as hand sanitation.

Boutique shopping 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

This annual event is sponsored by the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League of Grace Lutheran Church, 1111 S. Conyer St, Visalia.

For 27 years the LWML ladies of Grace have helped numerous community organizations through their donations from proceeds of this event. Those who have benefited are; Visalia Rescue Mission, Kaweah Delta Hospice Foundation, Care Pregnancy Center, Visalia Emergency Aid, The Samaritan Center, Sequoia Braille Transcribers, Youth for Christ and Hands in the Community. Thankfully, we are still able to support our 2 seminary students (monthly) and 7 charities (quarterly) with money in our treasury which are from our fund raisers from 2019.

Our Mary/Martha crafting gals have safely assembled over the summer in small group settings to continue to work on crafts for our boutique. Many of our members also non-members have worked on crafts at home for which we are grateful.

A wide assortment of handmade crafts and one-of-a kind decorations and gift items will be available plus our popular bakery with homemade yummy treats including cakes, pies, cookies, breads, jam and candy.

Shoppers will enjoy the safe distancing shopping atmosphere as they browse selecting the perfect gift for that special someone on their Christmas list.

Leslie Davis 559-765-7966 or Carole Sell 559 623-9588

Our LWML Motto is “Serve the Lord with Gladness”