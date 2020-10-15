for King & Country brings live Christmas concert to Tulare

It goes without saying that 2020 has been one of the most difficult years of our lifetime, so it seems more important than ever for us to celebrate the greatest news the world has ever known – so let’s come ‘together’ this holiday season to experience a LIVE Christmas concert like you’ve never experienced before! for King & Country will be playing songs and Christmas classics from their brand-new album ‘A Drummer Boy Christmas,’ as well as some of your year-round favorites like God Only Knows, Together, and more. And who knows, there may even be hot chocolate and a festive light show set to the tune of Drummer Boy to spread some holiday cheer!

Four-time GRAMMY® award-winning Australian duo, for KING & COUNTRY, comprised of brothers Joel & Luke Smallbone, are touring the country this Fall and will make stop in Tulare at the International Agri-Center®. The November 14 concert will be a live, drive-in experience on the Agri-Center show grounds. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. More details area available at http://bit.ly/fKandCTulare

Tickets go on pre-sale Thursday, October 8 at 10:00 a.m. PST. Join our mailing list at http://bit.ly/IACsignup to get your pre-sale link and code!

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 9 at 10:00 a.m. PST. Each ticket is per carload of up to 6 people. https://smarturl.it/fKCTulareCA (link will be live when tickets go on sale)