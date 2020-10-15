Cemetery to hold Avenue of Flags/Veteran’s Appreciation Day event on Nov. 11

The Visalia Public Cemetery will hold an Avenue of Flags/Veteran’s Appreciation Day event on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 8:30am to 3:30pm.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no presentation this year however the Avenue of Flags and The Cemetery District have partnered together to show appreciation for the veterans.

Based on military availability a flyover has been scheduled at approx. 9am.

There will be over 100 of the donated casket flags flying down the main street of the cemetery. The public is encouraged to remain in their vehicles and drive down the main street to view the flags. For those wishing to walk; social distancing of 6 ft. and/or face masks covering the nose and mouth are required. Parking will be available on the east/west bound streets only; do not park on the main street or the outer perimeter streets.

The military flags will be flying at the Veteran’s Memorial Wall located at the cemetery. The Avenue of Flags Committee will have a booth at the Memorial for those needing information and/or wishing to make donations.

Active duty Marines are scheduled to do 22 laps (laps are 1 mile) of the cemetery to raise awareness and funds for A Combat Veterans Hope.

Donations can be made directly to ACVH, P.O. Box 8004, Visalia 93290 or at the cemetery prior to and on Veteran’s Day. Individuals or groups wishing to join in on a lap or more should contact Cindy Summers, Cemetery Manager at 734-6181 or 679-1463 for details.