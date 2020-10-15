Best Results for English Learners Conference set for November 3

Again this year, Educational Resource Services is leading Region VII’s Best Results for English Learners Conference. Scheduled for November 3, the virtual conference is a collaboration between county offices of education in Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Madera, Merced, and Mariposa counties.

This year, the conference will feature keynote speaker Dr. Ivannia Soto, plus breakout sessions addressing best practices in supporting English Learners (ELs) through distance learning, integrated and designated ELD, long-term English learners, newcomers, EL policy, and more.

During her keynote presentation, Dr. Soto will present the importance of active listening and academic discourse in equitably engaging ELs in both language and content development. She will also model strategies for active engagement with ELs in virtual settings.

Dr. Soto is a professor of education at Whittier College and director of graduate programs where she specializes in language acquisition, systemic reform for English language learners, and urban education. She began her career in the Los Angeles Unified School District, where she taught English and English Language Development. Before becoming a professor, Dr. Soto also served as a literacy coach, as well as a district office and county office administrator. She has presented on literacy and language topics at various conferences, including the National Association for Bilingual Education (NABE), the California Association for Bilingual Education (CABE), the American Educational Research Association (AERA), and the National Urban Education Conference.

Visit eventsquid.com/event/11053 to register for the Best Results for English Learners Conference today.