I am proud to endorse Drew Phelps for California State Assembly District 26. Drew has a great handle on our local issues. As a business owner and area resident for many years, I appreciate how knowledgeable Drew is about water and land use, along with the importance of agriculture as the engine of our economy.

I have talked with Drew extensively about his background and his desire to serve. Drew is highly intelligent, a fast learner and problem-solver. He will research and read bills, knowing exactly what he is voting for or against. I have no doubts that Drew will do well in representing our district in Sacramento. He won’t back down when up against powerful forces in Sacramento, rather Drew will educate them and make our district’s needs known to them. In my lengthy experience dealing with many elected officials, Drew has the energy, the heart, the integrity and the charisma to become a great leader in the Assembly.

I highly recommend your vote and your support for Drew Phelps for State Assembly, District 26.

Lionel Pires, owner, TF Tire, Tulare