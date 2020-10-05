So The Donald has contracted the Covid. Finally. His flagrant disregard of it, his mockery of the entire situation of it–after going mocking , going after Joe Biden, and after sitting on his hands for seven months–after seven of months knowing how bad this disease is. He spoke of it so much so as early as February of this year to Bob Woodward.
Do I wish Donald Trump a full and speedy recovery? Hell, no. I wish him a recovery. A slow one. I hope he suffers horribly, recovers, and emerges on the other side better equipped to lead our country. With–I entirely doubt–any empathy whatsoever. I hope this whimpy idiot gets the Christ kicked out of him, recovers, really, repents, and actually, now, finally, puts his pen to the paper properly.
4 thoughts on ““Pass the Goddamned Mustard.””
(Commenter ID is a unique per-article, per-person commenter identifier. If multiple names have the same Commenter ID, it is likely they are the same person. For more information, click here.)
Shame for publishing such a vile thing. And using Christ’s name in vain.
Leaders lead others hide in their basements!
Such disregard – using the Lord’s name in vain is unconscionable. What you say privately is up to you, but this should never have been put in print.
Yes!
And he continues to put people at risk for his egotistical photo ops. He has no empathy or concern for others, yet he wants us to give him sympathy. I feel sorry for the people around him and pray for all his staff, custodians , chefs, waiters, maids, nurses & doctors that have to deal with this selfish sociopath.