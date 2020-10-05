“Pass the Goddamned Mustard.”

So The Donald has contracted the Covid. Finally. His flagrant disregard of it, his mockery of the entire situation of it–after going mocking , going after Joe Biden, and after sitting on his hands for seven months–after seven of months knowing how bad this disease is. He spoke of it so much so as early as February of this year to Bob Woodward.

Do I wish Donald Trump a full and speedy recovery? Hell, no. I wish him a recovery. A slow one. I hope he suffers horribly, recovers, and emerges on the other side better equipped to lead our country. With–I entirely doubt–any empathy whatsoever. I hope this whimpy idiot gets the Christ kicked out of him, recovers, really, repents, and actually, now, finally, puts his pen to the paper properly.