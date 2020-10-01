Boys & Girls Clubs in Visalia, Strathmore and Exeter reopen

After about 5 months of being closed, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias (BGCS) has reopened their Visalia Gindick, Strathmore, & Exeter Clubs to serve the kids and families who need them most during this time of crisis. Parents can now register their child to attend one of these three Clubs in person by visiting www.bgcsequoias.org/registration.

Though BGCS closed their Clubs mid-March this year, it did not stop them from serving the kids and families who count on their services. During shelter in place, BGCS staff continued to connect with Club members and provide them with engaging activities via Zoom and food and activity packet drop-offs. BGCS’s Burton School District Clubs, as well as their Ivanhoe, Farmersville, and Tulare Clubs, continue to serve close to 300 kids virtually and now parents once again have the option for in-person Club attendance.

BGCS anticipates serving about 100 youth in person with expanded hours and under modified and restricted guidelines at their Visalia Gindick, Strathmore & Exeter Clubs. They have implemented many new procedures, taking extra measures to promote cleanliness, health, and safety for their Club members, Club families, and staff. For more details, watch BGCS’ COVID-19 Safety Procedures video and read a full list of their procedures at www.bgcsequoias.org/health-advisory-updates.

Anna, a Visalia Gindick Club parent, says that her children are ecstatic to be at the Club once again. She explained, “I have been taking my kids to the Club—they temperature check them, they wear their mask the whole time they are there, they hand sanitize every hour, they’re fed snacks and a meal, and they social distance. When they do play games they are six feet apart. Also, they help my kids with school—that blew me away. BGCS has people there who are assigned to help the kids log into school and make sure that they are paying attention to their teacher. They manage them the whole time and then help them with their homework. It is amazing.”

There are 48 spots available at the Visalia Gindick Club; 36 spots available at the Exeter Club, and 12 spots available at the Strathmore Club that will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Clubs are open Monday-Friday during the following hours: 7:30AM-6PM at the Visalia Club, 2PM-6PM at the Strathmore Club, and 1PM-5PM at the Exeter Club.

Memberships cost only $15 per year. BGCS asks that everyone—even existing Club members—register by completing a Membership Application, signing the COVID waiver, and signing their COVID Policies either online or by turning in an application in-person. Register your child or teen today for an in-person or virtual Club membership at www.bgcsequoias.org/registration.