College of the Sequoias offering supervisory academy – online

The College of the Sequoias Training Resource Center has retooled its popular in-person Supervisory Academy to an Online format and it is getting rave reviews! All the students have said how much they are enjoying it. Tiffany, one of the current trainees said, “I’ve had some Zoom trainings from others that haven’t been the best, but this one is very engaging, and I’m impressed with how you all have put it together. I really sincerely appreciate everything that is being presented and everything that I am learning.”

The Training Resource Center (TRC) plans to offer the Supervisory Academy at least once each quarter to accommodate the high demand. The next cohort will start October 20, 2020. Online registration is open now.Potential candidates should register soon to ensure a seat. This next cohort will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00-11:30 am. Start October 20, 2020 and end February 4, 2021. Class session times have been tapered to provide participants more flexibility to complete regular work assignments. The class will focus on soft skills training in areas such as interpersonal skills, communication, teamwork, cultural & generational diversity, conflict resolution, coaching, motivation, organization, problem solving and delegation.

Employers would benefit from having their employees attend as research shows that there are huge payoffs. In fact, investing in training in these skills for your employees has shown to reduce turnover, increase productivity, retention and profits! According to the Association for Talent Development (ATD), companies that offer comprehensive training programs have 218% higher income per employee than companies without formalized training. But it doesn’t stop there! These companies also enjoy a 24% higher profit margin than those who spend less on training. It would seem that continuing to invest in training and development, even when there are economic downturns, is the smart play. The cherry on top of this cake is that ETP funding may be available to defray most if not all of the cost of training!

The upcoming Supervisory Training Cohort will be held LIVE Online, Tuesdays & Thursdays, October 20 – February 4 (excluding holiday weeks) 10 -11:30 am.

To find out more about the course or ETP funding, or to register, please visit the COS Training Resource Center website at www.cos.edu/trainingcenter. You can also call or email the COS Training Resource Center at 559-688-3130 or [email protected]