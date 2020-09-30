Kaweah Delta set to host Sept. 30 virtual seminar on cold/flu season in the time of COVID

This cold and flu season, the world also faces COVID-19. To help people prepare and stay well during this time, Kaweah Delta is hosting a free virtual wellness chat on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

This seminar will take place from 6-7 p.m. LIVE on Kaweah Delta’s social media channels and will feature the following speakers: Dr. Julianne Randolph, Medical Director of Pediatrics at Kaweah Delta; Dr. Dan Brown, Medical Director of Kaweah Delta’s Urgent Care Clinics; and Shawn Elkin, Kaweah Delta’s Infection Prevention Manager.

Speakers will be taking questions and answering them LIVE on Kaweah Delta’s social media channels. Anyone who has a question on cold and flu season amid the pandemic can submit them in advance at [email protected]

Although Kaweah Delta has already seen cases of the flu this season, it will officially begin its surveillance and reporting of cases to the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency on November 1.

Kaweah Delta will continue to share COVID-19 information and regular updates with the community on its website at www.kaweahdelta.org/COVID19, via media statements, and on its social media accounts.