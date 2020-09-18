TCOE Theatre Company announces fall virtual classes, new online production

TCOE’s Theatre Company announced this week a variety of virtual fall workshops, including classes for dance, acting, monologue, and vocals. The classes have been designed to accommodate small groups of 10 to 20 students who will meet with instructors through Zoom.

Theatre Company Director Bethany Rader will conduct the two acting workshops, including the Monologue Series for 10 high school students to focus on their character’s development, scene study, and college audition preparation. Through a second workshop entitled “Inside an Actor’s Toolbox,” Ms. Rader will help 20 middle and high school students prepare for auditions, develop their characters, and connect with audiences.

Choreographer Nicole Zweifel will lead a workshop for students in grades 3-6 entitled “Intro to Musical Theatre Dance.” Students will learn the basics of ballet, jazz, and tap for musical theatre. Vocal coach Charlotte Garcia Da Rosa is conducting two virtual vocal classes created to help middle and high school students perfect their vocal auditions and build a repertoire of songs for a variety of musicals.

The Theatre Company also announced that students in grades 3-8 could register to be part of its Fall online musical, Super Happy Awesome News! The musical, which is designed to be rehearsed and performed remotely, features the story of two siblings who launch rival good news networks and find themselves competing for the title of happiest news show. Correspondents from the competing networks provide a whirlwind of ecstatic musical reporting – from joyful weather forecasts to cheerful cooking segments and blissful political updates. Beneath the euphoric facade, reporters wonder if there is room for raw honesty on a super happy broadcast. Super Happy Awesome News! incorporates real stories from students ages 7-14, offering a positive outlet for them to express their emotions.

Visit tcoe.org/TheatreCo for complete class and production registration information. For additional information, contact Bethany Rader at [email protected].