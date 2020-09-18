New sweet treat to be available at Tulare County Fair drive-thru

The Tulare County Fair’s line-up of sweet treats is now even sweeter, with the addition of BOSS Burger’s bacon churro cheeseburger.

The drive-thru fair will be open Friday, Sept. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 20, from noon to 10 p.m. daily. Traditional fair food items, including churros, cotton candy and corndogs, will be available.

Families can enjoy a circus, a dinosaur display, the Bubba Bear Band, antique tractors and an automated organ as they drive through, along with displays of local creations and artwork.

Fairgoers will also be able to see Community Feature Booths, created by local businesses.

The drive-thru fee is $5 per person, but children 12 and under can participate at no charge. Wristbands will be available, allowing families to go through as many times as they like on the same day, and only pay the $5 fee. Access the drive-thru and entertainment from Bardsley Avenue, and exit onto Martin Luther King Avenue.

“Our staff, Board members and vendors have gone above and beyond working to make this a fun event for the family,” noted fair CEO Dena Rizzardo. “We are equally committed to this being a safe environment.”

For details, visit www.tcfair.org or call 686-4707.