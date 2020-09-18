Kaweah Delta’s next online town hall set for October 1

As Kaweah Delta continues its efforts to better engage with the community, especially amid COVID-19, it will hold its next town hall on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Questions can be submitted now at www.kaweahdelta.org/townhall for the town hall, which will take place online and on Kaweah Delta’s social media channels from 6-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 due to COVID-19.

The town hall is a part of an ongoing series hosted in the five zones that make up Kaweah Delta Health Care District by the board member that represents the zone. This one will be hosted by Nevin House, President of the Kaweah Delta’s Board of Directors, who represents zone V and it will feature Gary Herbst, Kaweah Delta’s Chief Executive Officer. Members of the public can tune in to the town hall online via webinar and on Kaweah Delta’s Facebook and Instagram page. For details, visit www.kaweahdelta.org/townhall.

“The greatest lesson we learned from the 2016 defeat of Measure H was the importance of listening more carefully and more often to our community. Right now people have a lot of questions about COVID-19 and we are here to answer questions and listen,” Herbst said. “By involving our community, we can continually improve in our efforts to meet the healthcare needs of our region. Working with the community has been a phenomenal experience and as a result, we know that no matter the challenge, we will end up with a better solution.”

Measure H was the 2016 proposed general obligation bond that would have helped replace a sizeable number of hospital beds located in the older side of Kaweah Delta Medical Center (what is called the “Mineral King Wing”), which does not meet state earthquake standards.

In 2017, Kaweah Delta formed three Community Advisory Committees to gather feedback on three key issues: Community Relations, Healthcare for Today and Tomorrow, and the Hospital of the Future. Today, these committees and other ambassador groups are comprised of approximately 250 people, who meet monthly with Kaweah Delta leaders to provide ideas and feedback regarding Kaweah Delta services.