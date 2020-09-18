Endocrinologist joins Adventist Health Physicians Network Tulare

Adventist Health is pleased to welcome endocrinologist Danielle Eagan, DO, RD, to Adventist Health Physicians Network Tulare.

Eagan provides the latest, most advanced treatments for patients with hormonal and metabolic conditions of varying severity. These include diabetes, thyroid disorders, osteoporosis, and some adrenal and pituitary conditions.

Eagan completed a bachelor’s degree in dietetics, nutrition, fitness and health at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, followed by a dietetics internship at the University of Houston.

She then earned her doctorate at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, North Carolina, and fellowship in endocrinology at the University of Florida in Gainesville.

Eagan advocates for a healthy lifestyle and is dedicated to helping patients return to feeling well and seeing them excel in life despite their medical condition.

“Exercise and diet are very important to obtaining good control of many endocrine disorders, and I will listen to all concerns my patients have and come up with a plan with their input,” she says.

When not caring for patients, Eagan enjoys baking, cooking and many outdoor sports and activities.

She’s accepting new patients and may be reached at Adventist Health Physicians Network Tulare Multispecialty, 975 E. Merritt Ave., with a phone number of 559-605-2160.