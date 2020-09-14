Three Rivers under Evacuation warning

According to the Fresno Bee Three Rivers was placed under an evacuation warning Sunday night as winds blew the Sequoia Complex Fire westward towards Tulare County’s foothills. A new evacuation point has been set up at Exeter’s Memorial Building.

“An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock, are urged to leave immediately,” said the Fresnso Bee.

Tammie Weyker-Adkins, Tulare County Public Information Officer put out the following press release.

For those who are voluntarily evacuating Balch Park to Three Rivers along South Fork, the temporary evacuation point is at the Exeter Memorial Building, 324 N. Kaweah in Exeter. A Red Cross staff and Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human Services. At this time, staff will be present until 8:00 p.m. Anyone who needs a hotel should call 1-800-Red-Cross and register as displaced due to the SQF Complex.

Woodlake Fair/Rodeo grounds, located at 19400 Avenue 398, has been identified as the point of entry for large animals being evacuated.

For large animals in South County please use the Porterville Fairgrounds, located at 2700 Teapot Dome Ave, as the point of entry. Animal Services has established overflow locations for large animals including a facility with 40 pens ready to accept and three additional areas where they have pasture land for housing.

There are volunteers lined up with trailers ready to assist where necessary and Animal Services has a livestock trailer in South County and one ready to deploy for North County needs. Additionally, there is a small two-horse trailer at the shelter ready to deploy.

For domestic animals there is the Emergency Response trailer loaded and ready for use in North or South County. If you have animal sheltering needs, staff can assist with supplies.

For smaller domestic animals, the Tulare County Animal Shelter is housing animals and staff are at the shelter at 14131 Ave. 256 in Visalia. For information about sheltering your small domestic animals, call Shelter Manager Cassandra Heffington at (559) 679-6222.

When checking in at any of the staging areas, please be prepared to fill out needed to house their animals.

Please call 2-1-1 with any questions or for fire information, please call (559) 697-5148