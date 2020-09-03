Volaris expands service between Fresno and Mexico

Ultra low-cost carrier Volaris plans to expand its international presence at Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) with the launch of nonstop, year-round service to Mexico City (MEX), the capital of Mexico, beginning November 12, 2020. Twice-weekly flights to Mexico City adds a forth destination operated by Volaris between California’s Central Valley and Mexico, which also includes Guadalajara, Morelia, and León. Mexico City may be best known for exceptional culinary options and vibrant arts, culture and history such as Zócalo, a massive town square surrounded by historic buildings, including City Hall and the Metropolitan Cathedral – Latin America’s largest and oldest cathedral.

“Volaris continues to build a strong presence at FAT by expanding the international gateway between the Central Valley and Mexico with the addition of direct Mexico City service,” said Director of Aviation Kevin Meikle. “As air travel continues to increase nationwide, we appreciate Volaris’ commitment to meeting the air service needs of our region by offering more flight options to popular cities and incorporating new health and safety protocols for the well-being of passengers.”

Serving FAT since 2011, Volaris’ introduction of new routes to meet the demand for highly sought markets and increased flights during peak travel seasons has been a key contributor in growing international air service for Valley travelers. The Mexico region continues to represent FATs number one destination and is a major source of the airport’s historic annual passenger growth.

“Our goal with the opening of the new route from Mexico City to Fresno Yosemite Airport is to further serve the Mexican community in California. Today more than ever our mission to democratize the skies acquires relevance by procuring a clean, punctual, and fast means of transportation with low fares that allow more people to fly to reconnect with their family and friends,” said Miguel Aguíñiga Rodríguez, Markets Development Director of Volaris.

“The direct flight between the nation’s capital city and Fresno would bring more opportunities for commerce and would open the gateway to southern Mexico for binational families and tourism,” said Adriana González Carrillo, Cónsul Titular, Consulate of Mexico.

As a major driver of economic activity to Central California’s communities and surrounding region, FAT is committed to restoring and expanding air service to contribute positively to the Central Valley’s recovery and long-term economic outlook. This commitment includes FAT’s recently launched Ready To Move You Forward initiative and FATforward, FAT’s long-term expansion program, which includes a new, expanded and modernized international arrivals facility to support international business and leisure travel.

Service between Fresno (FAT) and Mexico City (MEX) will operate as follows:

City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Mexico City – Fresno 8:25 p.m. 10:50 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday Fresno – Mexico City 12:30 a.m. 6:55 a.m. Thursday and Sunday

Flight times are based on local times.

Volaris will operate the FAT/MEX route with the Airbus A320 aircraft with seating for 179 passengers.

Flight reservations are now available at www.volaris.com or by telephone at 855.865.2747.