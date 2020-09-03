Tulare County Public Health announces new COVID-19 testing site in Tulare

Public Health officials are pleased to announce the opening of a new OptumServe testing site located at the International Agri-Center in Tulare. Officials strongly urge anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, or who has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus, to make an appointment to get tested.

“In an effort to increase testing surveillance in our local communities as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Tulare County, we encourage people who meet the criteria to get tested for COVID-19,” shared Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Health Officer.

This new community testing site in Tulare is being operated in partnership with OptumServe, which also operates community testing sites in Dinuba and Porterville. The new testing site will open September 2, and testing will be by appointment only. This OptumServe testing site in Tulare will operate Wednesday – Sunday from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., allowing for testing appointments to be made on weekends and during evening hours.

Appointments can be made by phone at 1-888-634-1123 and online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Please note that phone registration will only be used for people without internet access and those making an appointment for minors. Public health officials encourage those going to get tested for COVID19 to wear a face mask or facial covering for protection.

If an individual has medical insurance, OptumServe will bill the patient’s medical insurance company. Uninsured individuals may also use the community testing site, and their tests will be paid for by the state.

Those interested in getting tested for COVID-19 can visit www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov for a full list of test collection sites within the county and surrounding areas. The webpage also includes an interactive map for residents to find their nearest site location.

Below is a list of OptumServe Community Testing locations in Tulare County and their hours of operation:

Tulare International Agri-Center Social Hall located at 4500 S. Laspina St. in Tulare

Open Wednesday – Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Dinuba Veterans Memorial Building located at 249 S. Alta Ave. in Dinuba

Open Monday – Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Porterville Veterans Memorial Building located at 1900 W. Olive Ave. in Porterville

Open Monday – Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.