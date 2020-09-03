Teachers invited to submit student work for virtual Student Art Exhibitions

TCOE’s annual Student Art Exhibitions will be held online this year. Open to students in grades PK-12, the annual exhibitions showcase the county’s gifted young artists who create two- and three-dimensional pieces utilizing a variety of mediums. Instead of hosting two shows in the lobby of the Mooney Boulevard administration building, this year event coordinators will produce one online show held December 1 through February 28.

A panel of local artists will judge all entries submitted to the virtual exhibition. Those pieces receiving a Best of Show award will be recognized in a special exhibition in March during Arts Education Month. Best of Show artwork will also be eligible for additional recognition as Best of the Best in Tulare County.

“In this unprecedented time of distance learning, the arts are more important than ever,” said Tim Hire, Tulare County Superintendent of Schools. “Research continues to demonstrate how the arts and creativity can be an outlet for self-expression and a catalyst for healing.”

Teachers interested in participating in the exhibition should preregister by October 1. All artwork is due to event coordinators by November 1. For more information on the Student Art Exhibitions, visit bit.ly/TCOE-SAE. Teachers needing support on integrating the arts into their distance learning curriculum are encouraged to contact to Kate Stover, Visual and Performing Arts curriculum specialist, at [email protected].