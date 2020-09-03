Sierra View receives stroke program achievement award

Sierra View Medical Center (SVMC) has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s ‘Get with Guidelines® – Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll’. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the best treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.

“Sierra View is dedicated to improving the quality and care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke initiative,” said Melissa Fuentes, SVMC Administrative Director of Quality and Care Management. “With being a part of the initiative, we can better track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”

This award was achieved due to continued efforts of applying the most up-to-date evidence-based treatment guidelines to improve patient care and outcomes. SVMC earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the treatment of stroke patients for 12 consecutive months. These measures include demonstration of at least 85 percent compliance with the achievement measures under the Get With The Guidelines® program.

“On behalf of Sierra View Medical Center, we thank the staff from several departments and units, including Emergency, Telemetry, ICU, Medical/Surgical, Laboratory, and Imaging, as well as our physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants for their success in achieving this prestigious award which signifies their dedication to quality patient care,” said Laura Soares, SVMC Stroke and Sepsis Program Coordinator. “The Sierra View Medical Center Stroke Program has achieved and sustained the benchmark of quality for stroke for over a year.”

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With the Guidelines® program helps hospitals and medical professionals improve patient outcomes by giving them resources to apply the latest evidence-based treatment guidelines. In particular, the stroke program aims to improve stroke care. To learn more, visit heart.org.

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.