Junior Fair Board members learning leadership and more

The Tulare County Fair each year selects students from throughout the county to participate in the Junior Fair Board.

The experience provides training and development of high school students in the areas of leadership, community organization and fair operations, explained CEO Dena Rizzardo.

“The students must meet specific requirements, including their school grade point average and consistent participation in the monthly meetings,” Rizzardo explained. “Each participant also has the opportunity to select the committee that is of most interest to them, whether it’s fundraising, scholarship or public relations/outreach.”

Junior Fair Board members also have the opportunity to provide scholarships to 4-H and FFA members who participate in activities relating to the Tulare County Fair. The Junior Fair Board members for 2020-2021 are:

Rachel Majarian, President; Kylee Filiponi, Vice President; Kirsten Franks, Secretary; Giana Hollingsworth, Treasurer; Mykenzie Franks, Reporter; Liezel Casillas, Historian; Hannah Willis; Baylee Micari; Braden Rohman; Anissa Borges; Kaleib Aguirre; Shantel Castro; Sophia Gomes; Kyndal Schakel; Luke Fernandes; Isabel Guzman; Lindsey Bishop.

“The purpose is to train and develop young people in leadership, community organization, fundraising, fair operations and more,” Rizzardo said. “The experience is focused on being an ambassador for the fair, and within that broad scope they will learn valuable life lessons.”

The 2020 Tulare County Fair will feature a drive-thru for traditional fair treats and displays set up along the drive-thru route for fair-goers to enjoy. For details, visit www.tcfair.org or call 686-4707.