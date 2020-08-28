State Announces Blueprint for a Safer Economy During COVID-19 Pandemic

A Press Release from Tulare County Health and Human Services

Tulare County falls within Widespread Risk Level in the new statewide monitoring system

State officials announced today the rollout of a new monitoring system for counties during the COVID-19 pandemic, replacing the current County Data Monitoring List. The new monitoring system, Blueprint for a Safer Economy, will be effective statewide on Monday, August 31. Under this system, Tulare County falls within the Widespread Risk Level category—the most restrictive. Majority of the counties in California are within the Widespread Risk Level, representing approximately 87% of the State’s population.

Under the new system, some business sectors in Tulare County are now permitted to reopen indoor operations effective Monday, August 31, with modifications. These include: hair salons, barbershops, and shopping malls.

The framework for the Blueprint for a Safer Economy system is as follows:

Widespread Risk Level – Tier 1: Most non-essential indoor business operations are closed. This category represents counties on the previous county monitoring watch list.

State officials launched a new website providing information and status of business activities by county. To find where each business and industry sector falls within the new system and the modifications currently required for businesses under the new system, visit: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.

“COVID-19 continues to spread widely in Tulare County, and most concerning are our case rates and positivity rates,” shared Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “In order to slow the spread and reduce these metrics, everyone must adhere to the public health guidance and take the necessary precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

Following the public health recommendations and reducing the number of COVID-19 cases will help Tulare County meet the required thresholds to lift restrictions on businesses and reopen local schools, allowing children to return to the classroom.

In order to advance to a lower risk level, Tulare County must meet the required metrics of the next lower tier for two consecutive weeks, reflecting stability in cases; counties can only move one tier at a time; and there is a mandatory 21-day wait time between movement of tiers. Movement is based upon local epidemiological data of case rates and test positivity rates. State officials will assess local epidemiological data weekly and post statuses online every Tuesday.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Tulare County, officials strongly urge everyone to practice both social and physical distancing of six feet or more between persons and to refrain from social gatherings. Residents must always wear a face mask or covering while in environments where physical distancing is not possible and while in public settings. In addition, everyone is encouraged to frequently wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer, regularly disinfect high-touch surfaces, and stay home if you are sick or instructed to isolate/quarantine by a medical or public health professional.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov