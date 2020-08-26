TCSO Ag Detectives Unravel Elaborate Scheme, Recover More Than $350,000 in Stolen Pistachios & Trailers

A Press Release from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department

When they arrived, Detectives learned the suspects stole the identity of a legitimate trucking company. They then used that company’s name to secure contracts for the delivery of two tractor- trailer loads of pistachios, worth more than $294,000.

Instead of delivering the product, the suspects took the pistachios to an abandoned property in Selma, where they removed the packaging. They then sold the product to an unsuspecting buyer in Madera County.

As this investigation unfolded, Detective learned the suspects developed an elaborate scheme to carry out their plan. The scheme included the suspects using a semi-truck and stealing two trailers from a Fresno business. Those trailers were equipped with real time GPS. When Ag Detectives contacted the owner of the company and told them about the thefts, they were able to track down the suspects, as well as all of the pistachios and the stolen trailers.

The crime scenes in this case spanned three counties. And with help from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the CHP, Fresno PD and the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, Detectives identified 23-year-old Bhavna Singh Sekon of Fresno as one person responsible for this theft.

Sekon was found at his home and taken into custody and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on charges of Grand Theft, Looting, Identity Theft and Conspiracy. Additional arrests are anticipated. More evidence linking him to the thefts was also found at his house.

In total, Detectives recovered $294,000 in pistachios and $60,000 in trailers.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Detective Bryan De Haan or Sgt. Bryan Clower at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at [email protected], or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.