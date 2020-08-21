Tulare County Fair entry deadline closing soon

Friday, Aug. 21, at midnight is the final day for residents to submit their artwork, baked goods, cotton clothing, quilts, recycled art, photography and more to the Tulare County Fair.

All entries are free and cash prizes will be offered in some categories. All of the award-winning entries will be online so community members can see who won what, explained Dena Rizzardo, CEO of the Tulare County Fair.

Livestock entries are also due by Friday, Aug. 21.

Nominations are being accepted for the Veterans Appreciation Day set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, when locally made quilts will be presented to veterans at the fairgrounds. The fair staff is accepting nominations in person and online at www.tcfair.org. The form must be returned to the fair office, 620 S. K St., or emailed to [email protected] by Monday, Aug. 31. The nominees may be from any branch of the military.

Businesses and civic groups can decorate a 10 X 10 Community Feature Booth for a $50 entry fee. The displays will be judged on aspects such as educational value, use of the Fair’s theme and community diversity. Cash awards will be presented to the most highly ranked displays.

Businesses can also support the Fair through sponsorships, ranging from naming rights for the day to the company logo on wristbands or promotional banners.

From Sept. 18 through 20, attendees can enjoy a drive-thru for fair treats, including cotton candy, caramel and candy apples, corn dogs, funnel cakes and fresh lemonade. The fee is $5 per person, but children 12 and under can participate at no charge. Wristbands will be issued so that families can go through as many times as they like on the same day and only pay the $5 fee once per day.

For information on Quilts of Honor or how to enter handcrafted items, visit www.tcfair.org or call 686-4707.