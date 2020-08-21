Quilts of Honor event returns to Tulare County Fair

Veterans Appreciation Day is returning to the Tulare County Fair, with locally made quilts to be presented to veterans at the fairgrounds at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The fair staff is now accepting nominations in person and online at www.tcfair.org. The form must be returned to the fair office, 620 S. K St., or emailed to [email protected] by Friday, Aug. 31. The nominees may be from any branch of the military.

“The Quilts of Honor are being created by residents from throughout Tulare County,” explained Dena Rizzardo, CEO of the Tulare County Fair. “This has become an important tradition for the fair, and we are pleased to be able to honor our veterans.”

The modified Tulare County Fair will run from Sept. 18 through 20, featuring displays of locally created artwork, baked goods and more. Entries are being accepted until midnight, Friday, Aug. 21. All of the award-winning entries will be online so community members can see who won what.

Businesses and civic groups can decorate a 10 X 10 Community Feature Booth for a $50 entry fee. The displays will be judged on aspects such as educational value, use of the Fair’s theme and community diversity. Cash awards will be presented to the most highly ranked displays.

Businesses can also support the Fair through sponsorships, ranging from naming rights for the day to the company logo on wristbands or promotional banners.

The Drive-Thru Fair will feature fair food, displays of locally created items and more. The fee is $5 per person, but children 12 and under can participate at no charge. Wristbands will be issued so that families can go through as many times as they like on the same day and only pay the $5 fee once per day.

For information on Quilts of Honor or how to enter handcrafted items, visit www.tcfair.org or call 686-4707.