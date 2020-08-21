Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias holds staff conference, programming virtually

Late July, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias (BGCS) held their Annual Central Valley Staff Training Conference—virtually! Over 60 BGCS staff gathered on Zoom to participate in several presentations led by Director of Operations, Carri Chambers-Plett; Area Directors Leticia Betancourt & Cinthia Ibarra; and guest speakers Helen Bauer & Ivan Rodriguez.

BGCS prioritizes training their staff annually and did not hesitate to translate this in-person event into a virtual event. Over the course of 2 days, BGCS covered many subjects & lessons such as Emotional Wellbeing, Classroom Management, Program Management & Academics, and an Annual Safety Training.

Staff also participated in a Virtual Programming Training led by Cinthia Ibarra. This training was presented in the form of a mock virtual programming session for staff to experience the virtual Club first-hand. She gave helpful resources, technical tips, and laid out all program staff expectations.

On that note, BGCS has announced that they will begin their virtual programming Club on August 13th. The program will run Monday through Friday from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. The schedule will run as follows:

3:00 – 4:00 PM Power Hour (Homework/Tutoring)

4:00 – 5:00 PM Program Activity

5:00 – 5:30 PM Social Time & Social Emotional Activity

Parents and members will be provided a ZOOM ID in order to join online. Members will begin the day with homework time and tutoring. Then they will participate in a program activity which will vary depending on their age group.

Program activities go as follows:

1st-5th Grade: ▪ Fun Crafts/Art ▪ Social/Emotional Time 6th-8th Grade: ▪ Creative Writing ▪ Healthy Lifestyles ▪ Music 9th-12th Grade: ▪ Passport to Adulting ▪ Movies ▪ Music ▪ Wellness Checks

As Club staff get to know their members, they will shape the programming to better fit their interests and needs. At the end of the Club day, members will engage in social time and social emotional activities.

Farmersville Unit Director and Director of Virtual Programming, Christian Cervantes, explains that, “The social emotional activities are intended to foster community-building, reflection, and individual recognition throughout programs. The goal is to create a place where everyone has a voice.”

Parents can register their child for a membership by visiting www.bgcsequoias.org/memberships. There are limited spots available that will be filled on a first come, first served basis. BGCS asks that everyone—even existing Club members—register for a membership to join virtual programming. Virtual programming Club memberships cost $15 per year. Parents can call Christian Cervantes at (559) 856-2427 if they have any questions or if the membership fee is a barrier keeping them from registering their child.