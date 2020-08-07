Schuil & Associates launches free agricultural real estate app

​ Schuil & Associates​, the 36-year-old firm established by three brothers, Michael, Marc, and Rick Schuil in Visalia, California today announced the availability of Schuil Real Estate – a mobile app specializing in the sale of farmland, dairies, orchards, grazing sites and more.

Traditional real estate apps often focus on single-family homes and commercial real estate as opposed to farmland and dairies. Schuil Real Estate is tailored to the needs of the agricultural industry – providing users with the expertise of the Schuil & Associates family in an easy-to-use mobile application, providing flexibility, information, and searchability. Users can be notified of new property listings or price reductions giving them valuable, immediate market insight.

“Farming is becoming increasingly more tech-driven. We developed this app to make life easierfor farmers who are increasingly reliant on their phones for information,” Marc Schuil said. “Now,those looking to buy a property in this competitive environment can receive push notifications assoon as a new property is listed giving a farmer first-chance at the property and boosting their odds of securing it.”

Schuil & Associates is the top dairy broker in the world, doing business in the No. 1dairy-producing county in the country. Its team brings generations of industry experience and unmatched reach and relationships in the Western United States.

The Schuil Real Estate app is available for immediate download for ​iOS​ and ​Android​ customers.