Visalia Rescue Mission hosting Mission Possible Golf Tournament

Visalia, CA Visalia Rescue Mission is hosting a Mission Possible Golf Tournament on Friday, September 11th at Ridge Creek Golf Club, Dinuba, CA.

We are excited to be partnering with the Visalia Police Activities League.

Be a part of one of the most unique Golf Tournaments in the valley, and support a good cause! We are accepting registrations for golf foursomes and $200 hole sponsors. Proceeds benefit our Life Change Academy substance abuse recovery program.

Our Goal is to raise $30,000 for the program. To sign up to golf or to be a sponsor go to, https://vrmhope.org/mission-possible-golf-tournament, or contact Mitch Lareau at 559-740-6222, [email protected]