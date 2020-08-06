Time to enter baked goods, art and more for Tulare County Fair

The Tulare County Fair, Sept. 18-20, will be unlike any previous county fair, but bakers want to bake and painters need to paint so area residents are encouraged to enter their handiwork for judging and cash prizes.

This year, entries are being accepted online. Exhibitors will need to take a photo of their entry, post it to www.tcfair.org (instructions are available on the web site) and drop off the entry itself at the Fairgrounds office, 620 S. K St. for judging. Fair staff members are available to help residents navigate the new system and will take photos if the resident doesn’t have a camera.

All entries are free and cash prizes will be offered in some categories. Winners will be announced online.

The deadline to post photos of entries is Friday, Aug. 21. All of the award-winning entries will be online so community members can see who won what, explained Dena Rizzardo, CEO of the Tulare County Fair.

“There is a lot of talent in our County, and in spite of the constraints of the virus, we are committed to showcasing that talent,” Rizzardo said. “In addition, businesses can show their creative side by decorating a 10 by 10 booth and competing for a prize. The Fair will go on!”

From Sept. 18 through 20, attendees can enjoy a drive-thru for fair treats, including cotton candy, caramel and candy apples, corn dogs, funnel cakes and fresh lemonade. The fee is $5 per person, but children 12 and under can participate at no charge. Wristbands will be issued so that families can go through as many times as they like on the same day and only pay the $5 fee once per day.

For complete details about entering handcrafted items, visit www.tcfair.org or call 686-4707.