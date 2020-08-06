Bird House Auction moves online

Due to the on-going concern regarding the spread of the coronavirus, Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties has made the difficult decision to cancel the live Birdhouse Auction scheduled for August 28th and instead all the wonderful custom birdhouses, dog houses and community donations will be featured in an ONLINE auction.

The page is in preview mode now but the bidding will go live at noon on August 21st and close at 8pm August 28th.

There is an immense change that happens when families live in a decent home that they can afford. Having the funds to provide decent food, clothing, medical care and education can transform the future and give them the opportunity to give back to the community that supported them.

Habitat believes that affordable housing plays a critical role in strong and stable communities and affordable housing is needed now more than ever.

You can support Habitat by participating in the ONLINE BIRDHOUSE AUCTION and spreading the news through work and social media. There is no cost to register for the auction and all the funds raised will stay local to support affordable housing projects in Tulare and Kings Counties.

To find out more, visit www.hfhtkc.org/online-birdhouse-auction/