Arts Visalia extends “Layers of Place” and “California Farm and Foothill” exhibitions

Arts Visalia is extending its July exhibit featuring Matthew Rangel and Paul Buxman!

In order to provide the community with a better opportunity to experience Layers of Place: Matthew Rangel and California Farm and Foothill: Paul Buxman, these exhibits will remain at Arts Visalia through September 25th, 2020. Arts Visalia hopes to have the gallery open for the normal Wednesday-Saturday, Noon-5:30pm hours soon. Until we are able to do that you can call or email to schedule a private viewing of the gallery. Masks are required.

Matthew Rangel grew up in the San Joaquin Valley of California, surrounded by large-scale agricultural production beneath the highest reaches of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Seeing the challenges of socioeconomic, ecological, and environmental concerns of the area impacted his work. To build a connection with the land Rangel creates topographical images based on his personal field research involving hiking, mountaineering, field drawing and photography. The layered images result in stunning works that encapsulate the beauty of the land and man’s influence.

Also a San Joaquin Valley native, Paul Buxman is no stranger to the beauty of the landscape. Using vibrant colors and impressionist brush strokes Buxman’s passion for clean farming and love of the land is hard to ignore. His environmental quest to clean up the San Joaquin Valley’s water, soil, and air quality led Buxman to pioneer clean farming techniques that are being used today. It is easy to see his illustrative voice in his rich and colorful paintings.

Arts Visalia is accepting appointments Wednesday through Saturday from Noon- 5:30 PM for private gallery viewings. For questions or to schedule your appointment, please call 559-739-0905 or email [email protected]. You can also follow Arts Visalia on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.artsvisalia.org for more information.