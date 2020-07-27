A new twist for Tulare County Fair 2020

The Tulare County Fair will look very different in 2020, but fairgoers will still be able to enjoy Fair food and displays created by Tulare County residents. (The Carnival and Entertainment are most likely not on the schedule for the 2020 fair.)

The twist, in response to COVID-19 regulations, will allow for residents to show off their art, baked goods, photography and more, explained Dena Rizzardo, CEO of the Tulare County Fair.

Entries are now being accepted online. Exhibitors will need to take a photo of their entry, post it to www.tcfair.org (instructions will be provided on the web site) and drop off the entry itself at the Fairgrounds office. Judges will make their determinations based upon the provided photo and the winners will be announced online. All entries are free and cash prizes will be offered in some categories. The deadline to enter is Aug. 21. Exhibits will be displayed either online in the Virtual Slide Show or throughout the grounds under large tents as part of the drive-thru fair experience. Items displayed will be monitored by 24-hour security provided by the fair. Quilts, floriculture and baked goods will be on digital display only.

Local businesses are encouraged to participate in a competition to decorate a 10 by 10 Community Feature Booth, to be placed along the drive-through route. The fee to compete is $50. Cash prizes will be available to the top winners. For details, visit the web site or call the Fair office at 686-4707.

Sept. 18-20, attendees can drive through for fair treats, including cotton candy, caramel and candy apples, corn dogs and fresh lemonade. The drive-through fee is $5 per person.

Livestock competitions are a very important part of the Tulare County Fair, Rizzardo noted, but it is unknown whether the Fair can have grading shows and auctions. That decision will be made by the county and state much closer to Fair dates. Livestock entries still need to be provided by the Aug. 21 deadline.

“The Tulare County Fair has always been about celebrating community, and that’s what we intend to do – just in a very different way,” Rizzardo noted. “This alternative approach gives youth, seniors and businesses a chance to participate and will help support the local economy.”

For details, visit www.tcfair.org or call 559-686-4707.