New Hanford Family to Build House with Habitat! Construction has started on Cameron Street.

Women Build volunteers will raise the walls on Habitat’s newest homeowership project in Hanford on July 29th and 30th. Victor and Danielle, the future homeowners, will be on the jobsite swinging hammers alongside community volunteers.

Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build events are designed to invite women to devote at least one day to help families build strength, stability and independence through housing. The event is meant to spotlight the home ownership challenges faced by women and the ability that women have to build and create a wonderful home.

On July 29th and 30th, you can join other women on our 403 W. Cameron project and help Habitat raise walls with another Habitat family.

Starting Saturday, August 1st, we will be working every Saturday and volunteers are needed to help on the jobsite. If you, your team/company or family want to join us, p​​​​​lease contact Anita for more information at 559-734-4040 ext 100 or email [email protected] Work days can also be arranged for weekdays throughout August if you have a group of 4 or more.

Help Habitat raise funds for this project by hosting a Facebook fundraiser, ask friends and family to join you to with your fundraiser or encourage your office/business to host a fundraiser to help Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties.

Contact us with any questions or ideas and let’s all work together to build homes, communities and hope.

Due to the on-going concern about COVID-19, we will be practicing social distancing, cleaning tools frequently and encouraging all volunteers to bring their own masks, refillable water container and work gloves.