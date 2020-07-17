VUSD Announces Full Distance Learning for Fall 2020

A Press Release from VUSD

VISALIA, CA – As per the Governor’s Executive Order today, all Visalia Unified School District schools will begin the fall semester through full distance learning. We will continue our planning to offer two options to families (hybrid model or continued full distance learning) so that when it is feasible, we are ready for our students’ safe return to in-person learning. Families will receive a letter next week with information on how to select a program option for when that time comes.

To help answer parent questions, Visalia Unified School District will host a virtual question and answer session regarding the 2020-21 school reopening on Tuesday, July 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A panel of VUSD staff members will answer questions from parents/guardians, students, and community members regarding the 2020-21 reopening of schools.

To watch the panel answer questions, join the live stream on YouTube at https://bit.ly/2QK02x7 or Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81921367539

Only those questions submitted in advance will be answered if time allows. Parents/guardians, students, and community members may submit their questions online on Monday, July 20, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. using the following link: https://forms.gle/mysg2fTfffqdyE6b9

To view the School Reopening PowerPoint presentation shared at the most recent Board meeting, go to https://bit.ly/2020-07-14Update