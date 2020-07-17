McCarthy challenger Mangone raises more money in Q2 than all of McCarthy’s prior opponents combined

Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy’ Democratic challenger Kim Mangone, announced that she raised $360,000 in the second quarter of 2020 in the race for CA-23. The haul for Mangone is more money raised in a single quarter than every single McCarthy previous challenger has raised in their entire campaigns combined.

“This campaign is officially putting Kevin McCarthy on notice,” said Congressional Candidate Kim Mangone.

The $359,243.50 was raised from over 13,500 contributions at an average of $26.00 per donation. 98.8% of all donations have been under $200. Mangone’s campaign has now surpassed $500,000 raised.

To learn more about Kim Mangone and her campaign for Congress, visit www.mangoneforcongress.com, or follow her on twitter @KimMangone

Kim Mangone is a United States Airforce Veteran who put herself through school as a single mom to become a systems engineer. She will fight for Universal Healthcare, expanding on the Green New Deal, bringing jobs and jobs training to her California district, and fighting for equal pay for women. In these unprecedented times of Covid-19, she will make sure that the working folks and families have a champion in congress.