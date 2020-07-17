Bank of the Sierra hosting food drive for nonprofits in Tulare, Fresno, Kings Counties

Bank of the Sierra announced today that it will host a bank-wide food drive throughout Central and Southern California. The food drive will start on Monday, July 6 and end on Friday, July 31. The Bank will accept donations of nonperishable food, such as canned items, at any of its 40 branches.

The food will be donated to food banks and other nonprofit organizations in the local area where the food was collected. Participating organizations include Central California Food Bank in Fresno, Bethlehem Center in Visalia, St. Anne’s Food Pantry in Porterville, Tulare Emergency Aid Council, Inc., Tulare Lighthouse Rescue Mission, and Kings Community Action Organization in Hanford.

“We have looked for ways to help our communities ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started,” said Kevin McPhaill, President and CEO of Bank of the Sierra, “We know our food drive will help, thanks to the many wonderful nonprofits that have partnered with us.”

The July food drive is just one way Bank of the Sierra plans to help its communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The focus of its Sierra Grant Program has been changed to provide funding to nonprofits that are fighting or have been impacted by the pandemic.