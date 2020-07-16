Tulare County Farm Bureau announces 2020 Scholarship Awards

Tulare County Farm Bureau’s Educational and Scholarship charitable trust released in July their 2020 student recipients, this year’s Selection Committee reviewed all applications online, and made their selections increasing the amount of funds awarded in many categories. Photos of the students are available in the TCFB July 2020 Newspaper edition.
The TCFB’s education and scholarship trust fund has been awarding scholarships since the trust’s inception in 1990, the scholarship and educational programs of the trust are funded annually through the Spring Gala held in March. Fortunately this year’s awards were funded by proceeds of the 2019 event, and the COVID pandemic did not impact the award budget for this year. The 2020 gala was cancelled due to the shelter-in-place orders, but donors have been thoughtful in contributing funds this year, and many have rolled their donations over to the 2021 event in anticipation of it being set for next March.
Most awards were increased to a $2,000 award, and others increased from $500 to $1,000 awards. There are also renewable awards offered by the Scott Shannon Memorial fund, and those students may renew the same amount for four years total. Awards listed below are all awarded by the Tulare County Farm Bureau’s charitable trust. Certain awards are contributed to by families in memoriam, while others are part of the trust’s permanent endowment.
Awards are paid after the student provides verification of their college enrollment, and those verifications are due to the Farm Bureau by September 15 or sooner, as available.
We congratulate all the outstanding students that applied for the awards.
|First Name
|Last Name
|Award Name
|Amount
|School
|Maria
|Aguilera
|Scott Shannon Memorial
|$1,000
|Mt. Whitney High School
|Alissa
|Amaral
|Frank Ribeiro Memorial
|$2,000
|Tulare Union High School
|Dalton
|Baird
|2-Year College
|$1,000
|Mt. Whitney High School
|Bryan
|Berczynski
|Scott Shannon Memorial
|$1,000
|VTEC High School
|Bryan
|Berczynski
|Young Farmers & Ranchers
|$1,000
|VTEC High School
|Lauren
|Davis
|Merit Award
|$500
|CSU Fresno
|Rebecca
|Duran
|Merit Award
|$500
|CSU Fresno
|Madelyn
|Fernandes
|Mary Rankin Memorial
|$2,000
|Mission Oak High School
|Chastine
|Gist
|TCFB Ag Career
|$2,000
|Tulare Western High School
|Tyce
|Griswold
|Scott Shannon Memorial
|$1,000
|Central Valley Christian School
|Grace
|Guthrie
|Merit Award
|$500
|Cal Poly, SLO
|Paige
|Kroes
|Merit Award
|$500
|Central Valley Christian School
|Selina
|Lopez Curiel
|Student of Farm Employee
|$1,000
|Woodlake Union High School
|Ryan
|Majarian
|COS RRS Endowment
|$1,500
|Mt. Whitney High School
|Pia
|Martinez
|Merit Award
|$500
|CSU Fresno
|Javier
|Monje Jr.
|Student of Farm Employee
|$1,000
|Tulare Western High School
|Javier
|Monje Jr.
|Merit Award
|$500
|Tulare Western High School
|Bethanie
|Negrete
|Young Farmers & Ranchers
|$500
|Mt. Whitney High School
|Dafne
|Pamplona Quiroz
|TCFB Ag Career
|$2,000
|Dinuba High School
|Mayalina
|Puerner
|TCFB Ag Career
|$2,000
|Exeter Union High School
|Hunter
|Seymore
|2019 Youth Outstanding Participant award
|$1,000
|El Diamante High School
|Amy
|Swall
|Fred & Marilyn Collison Memorial
|$2,000
|Mission Oak High School
|Katherine
|Walker
|Young Farmers & Ranchers
|$1,000
|Reedley College
|Kalina
|Weaver
|Ken and Cindy Williams Scholarship
|$2,500
|Monache High School