Tulare County Farm Bureau announces 2020 Scholarship Awards

Tulare County Farm Bureau’s Educational and Scholarship charitable trust released in July their 2020 student recipients, this year’s Selection Committee reviewed all applications online, and made their selections increasing the amount of funds awarded in many categories. Photos of the students are available in the TCFB July 2020 Newspaper edition.

The TCFB’s education and scholarship trust fund has been awarding scholarships since the trust’s inception in 1990, the scholarship and educational programs of the trust are funded annually through the Spring Gala held in March. Fortunately this year’s awards were funded by proceeds of the 2019 event, and the COVID pandemic did not impact the award budget for this year. The 2020 gala was cancelled due to the shelter-in-place orders, but donors have been thoughtful in contributing funds this year, and many have rolled their donations over to the 2021 event in anticipation of it being set for next March.

Most awards were increased to a $2,000 award, and others increased from $500 to $1,000 awards. There are also renewable awards offered by the Scott Shannon Memorial fund, and those students may renew the same amount for four years total. Awards listed below are all awarded by the Tulare County Farm Bureau’s charitable trust. Certain awards are contributed to by families in memoriam, while others are part of the trust’s permanent endowment.

Awards are paid after the student provides verification of their college enrollment, and those verifications are due to the Farm Bureau by September 15 or sooner, as available.

We congratulate all the outstanding students that applied for the awards.

First Name Last Name Award Name Amount School Maria Aguilera Scott Shannon Memorial $1,000 Mt. Whitney High School Alissa Amaral Frank Ribeiro Memorial $2,000 Tulare Union High School Dalton Baird 2-Year College $1,000 Mt. Whitney High School Bryan Berczynski Scott Shannon Memorial $1,000 VTEC High School Bryan Berczynski Young Farmers & Ranchers $1,000 VTEC High School Lauren Davis Merit Award $500 CSU Fresno Rebecca Duran Merit Award $500 CSU Fresno Madelyn Fernandes Mary Rankin Memorial $2,000 Mission Oak High School Chastine Gist TCFB Ag Career $2,000 Tulare Western High School Tyce Griswold Scott Shannon Memorial $1,000 Central Valley Christian School Grace Guthrie Merit Award $500 Cal Poly, SLO Paige Kroes Merit Award $500 Central Valley Christian School Selina Lopez Curiel Student of Farm Employee $1,000 Woodlake Union High School Ryan Majarian COS RRS Endowment $1,500 Mt. Whitney High School Pia Martinez Merit Award $500 CSU Fresno Javier Monje Jr. Student of Farm Employee $1,000 Tulare Western High School Javier Monje Jr. Merit Award $500 Tulare Western High School Bethanie Negrete Young Farmers & Ranchers $500 Mt. Whitney High School Dafne Pamplona Quiroz TCFB Ag Career $2,000 Dinuba High School Mayalina Puerner TCFB Ag Career $2,000 Exeter Union High School Hunter Seymore 2019 Youth Outstanding Participant award $1,000 El Diamante High School Amy Swall Fred & Marilyn Collison Memorial $2,000 Mission Oak High School Katherine Walker Young Farmers & Ranchers $1,000 Reedley College Kalina Weaver Ken and Cindy Williams Scholarship $2,500 Monache High School