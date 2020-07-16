Tulare County Farm Bureau announces 2020 Scholarship Awards

Tulare County Farm Bureau’s Educational and Scholarship charitable trust released in July their 2020 student recipients, this year’s Selection Committee reviewed all applications online, and made their selections increasing the amount of funds awarded in many categories.  Photos of the students are available in the TCFB July 2020 Newspaper edition.

The TCFB’s education and scholarship trust fund has been awarding scholarships since the trust’s inception in 1990, the scholarship and educational programs of the trust are funded annually through the Spring Gala held in March.  Fortunately this year’s awards were funded by proceeds of the 2019 event, and the COVID pandemic did not impact the award budget for this year.    The 2020 gala was cancelled due to the shelter-in-place orders, but donors have been thoughtful in contributing funds this year, and many have rolled their donations over to the 2021 event in anticipation of it being set for next March.

Most awards were increased to a $2,000 award, and others increased from $500 to $1,000 awards. There are also renewable awards offered by the Scott Shannon Memorial fund, and those students may renew the same amount for four years total.  Awards listed below are all awarded by the Tulare County Farm Bureau’s charitable trust.  Certain awards are contributed to by families in memoriam, while others are part of the trust’s permanent endowment.

Awards are paid after the student provides verification of their college enrollment, and those verifications are due to the Farm Bureau by September 15 or sooner, as available.

We congratulate all the outstanding students that applied for the awards.

First NameLast NameAward NameAmountSchool
MariaAguileraScott Shannon Memorial$1,000Mt. Whitney High School
AlissaAmaralFrank Ribeiro Memorial$2,000Tulare Union High School
DaltonBaird2-Year College$1,000Mt. Whitney High School
BryanBerczynskiScott Shannon Memorial$1,000VTEC High School
BryanBerczynskiYoung Farmers & Ranchers$1,000VTEC High School
LaurenDavisMerit Award$500CSU Fresno
RebeccaDuranMerit Award$500CSU Fresno
MadelynFernandesMary Rankin Memorial$2,000Mission Oak High School
ChastineGistTCFB Ag Career$2,000Tulare Western High School
TyceGriswoldScott Shannon Memorial$1,000Central Valley Christian School
GraceGuthrieMerit Award$500Cal Poly, SLO
PaigeKroesMerit Award$500Central Valley Christian School
SelinaLopez CurielStudent of Farm Employee$1,000Woodlake Union High School
RyanMajarianCOS RRS Endowment$1,500Mt. Whitney High School
PiaMartinezMerit Award$500CSU Fresno
JavierMonje Jr.Student of Farm Employee$1,000Tulare Western High School
JavierMonje Jr.Merit Award$500Tulare Western High School
BethanieNegreteYoung Farmers & Ranchers$500Mt. Whitney High School
DafnePamplona QuirozTCFB Ag Career$2,000Dinuba High School
MayalinaPuernerTCFB Ag Career$2,000Exeter Union High School
HunterSeymore2019 Youth Outstanding Participant award$1,000El Diamante High School
AmySwallFred & Marilyn Collison Memorial$2,000Mission Oak High School
KatherineWalkerYoung Farmers & Ranchers$1,000Reedley College
KalinaWeaverKen and Cindy Williams Scholarship$2,500Monache High School

