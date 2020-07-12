Tulare Mayor Sigala Announces Re-Election Campaign For Tulare City Council

Tulare- CA) Today, Tulare Mayor Jose Sigala announced his decision to seek re-election to the Tulare City Council representing the 1st District.

“I have decided to seek re-election to the city council to continue the effort to improve the quality of life not only my district but throughout the city. I am proud of the work I have done working with the community and the council majority to make Tulare a better place to live”, stated Mayor Sigala.

In 2016, Mayor Sigala was overwhelmingly elected to represent the residents of the 1st Council District. He ran his campaign on the theme of “We Deserve Better”. He strongly believes he has worked hard to keep that commitment moving forward.

In 2018, he was selected by the council to serve as the 39th Mayor of the city and the first Mayor to live on the westside in years. Over the last 4 years serving the residents of the 1st District, Mayor Sigala has worked to improve the quality of life in his district. Here are few highlights:

Removed blight from our neighborhoods, streets and alleys,

Advocated for continued investments in city services, street repairs, pot-holes, transportation, parks, clean water and street lights in our neighborhoods,

Improved our local streets with miles of repairs,

Refurbished and upgrade our local parks with new arbors and children’s equipment,

Worked with police department to decrease crime, and

Put the westside on the map to assure our fair share of resources.

Not only has Mayor Sigala worked to represent his constituents, he has also provided important leadership across the city with items that impact all of Tulare. These include:

Establishing a Homeless Task Force to address the homeless crisis,

Help pass balanced city budgets which focus on the priorities of residents without sacrificing valuable city services,

Support our Police and Fire departments by providing them with the resources and equipment they need to protect our families and neighborhoods,

Promoting economic development across the city and investing in city infrastructure, and

Providing leadership and playing a key role in saving our local hospital from closure.

Restoring faith in the city council’s leadership by creating an environment of respect, professionalism and collaboration with help of the new council members to establish a majority that puts Tulare First.

“I look forward to connecting with voters in the district to share our accomplishments and listen to how we can continue to work together over the next four years”, concluded Sigala.