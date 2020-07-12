Tulare Cemetery Resumes Office Operations Monday

A Press Release from Tulare Public Cemetery District Chair Steve Presant

Last Tuesday July 7, 2020 the Tulare Public Cemetery had to cease all operations at our office and the two cemeteries that we operate because one of our employees testing positive for Covid-19. We took these precautions for the safety and well-being of cemetery staff and all who enter the cemetery grounds. Because of this nine internments that were scheduled to be completed last week through Friday July 10, 2020 had to be cancelled. All gates at both cemeteries have remained open for visitation.

Our three office staff have been cleared by the County of Tulare Health Department and they will return to work on Monday July 13, 2020, but they still await their test results. The groundsmen have not been cleared or have been given test results at this time and they still must still stay self-quarantined. We will do a complete sanitization of our offices, equipment, and resume normal burials and property maintenance when groundsmen test results are known.

We sincerely apologize to the families and loved ones who were affected by the closing of all cemetery operations last week. We know how disruptive this can be to everyone involved, including those in the mortuary and supporting businesses. We will be examining all our operations and procedures as they relate to Covid-19. Our latest procedures for burials are noted on our website at https://www.tularecemetery.net/covid-19-notice-to-the-public and will be continually updated as the County of Tulare provides guidance to our operations.

For more information contact Steve Presant, Tulare Public Cemetery Chair at (559) 804-2248, [email protected] or our Manager Leonor Castañeda at (559) 686-5544.