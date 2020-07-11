Sheriff Boudreaux Launches Community Drive to Wear Masks

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux launched his newest campaign, “Mask Up Tulare County” In Richgrove Friday morning. Richgrove is located in the southernmost part of Tulare County near Delano.

Sheriff Boudreaux wants to educate people about the importance of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in our communities.

“This pandemic is a shared experience and we’re all in this together,” Sheriff Boudreaux said. “We must be good neighbors and look out for one another. By wearing a mask you protect others”

The goal is to educate people about the importance of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in our communities. If deputies respond to a call for service and find people who are in need of a mask, the sheriff’s department will provide those individuals with a free mask as well as an educational pamphlet about face coverings in English and Spanish.

Deputies handed out masks to community members, as well as bilingual informational pamphlets, from 9-11 a.m. at the Richgrove Post Office.