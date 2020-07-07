Cox Scores Funding for Valley Water Priorities in FY21 Appropriation

A Press Release from the office of Rep TJ Cox

Representative TJ Cox Scores Funding for Friant-Kern Canal Repair, Other California Water Projects in House FY21 Appropriations Bill

Yesterday, Rep. TJ Cox (CA-21) announced the inclusion of several water infrastructure projects critical to the Central Valley in the House Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill, must pass legislation funding the Bureau of Reclamation, Western water projects, and other federal agencies for fiscal year 2021.

Today’s appropriations legislation includes funding championed and secured by Rep. Cox for the following water projects:

$200 million for the repair of critical Bureau of Reclamation canals, including the Friant-Kern Canal repairs and improvements;

$25 million for repairs of critical Bureau of Reclamation canals to address the reduction in water storage and restore conveyance capacity due to land subsidence, including the Friant-Kern and Delta-Mendota Canals;

$7.8 million for an expansion of the Los Vaqueros Reservoir;

$3 million for subsidence correction for the Delta-Mendota Canal to address the reduction in storage in the San Luis Reservoir and the Mendota Pool; and

$4 million for pre-construction of the Sites Reservoir Project to restore flexibility and adaptability to Central Valley Project and State Water Project operations.

“Never before has Congress made as serious of an investment in repairing the aging water conveyance facilities bottlenecking the delivery of water to the Central Valley. For years, farmers and communities up and down the Valley have spoken with one voice: ‘Fix the sinking Friant-Kern Canal or the Valley will literally dry up,’ but Washington would offer us scraps,” said Rep. Cox. “This bill represents the full federal share of what’s needed to fix Friant-Kern and it will take a big bite out of other major water problems afflicting the Valley. Increasing water storage and improving water supply reliability will be a game changer for hardworking farmers, ranchers, and families in the Central Valley, getting the water flowing and creating jobs.”

“Representative TJ Cox is a tireless advocate for the people of California’s Central Valley. As a direct result of his efforts, the fiscal year 2021 Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill includes significant federal funding for the Bureau of Reclamation to repair critical California water infrastructure and projects throughout the West. I look forward to continue working with him on legislation to ensure a reliable and resilient water supply for the hard-working families and communities in the Central Valley,” said Rep. Marcy Kaptur, Chairwoman of the House Energy and Water Appropriations Subcommittee.

This comes on the heels of last week’s House passage of Rep. Cox’s Move Water Now Act as part of the Moving Forward Act (H.R. 2), House Democrats’ transformative infrastructure package to rebuild the country.